After a closely fought 1st ODI, India gently pushes aside the challenge of New Zealand in the 2nd ODI at Raipur and takes an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series. After opting to bowl first, India never allowed New Zealand to get off to a good start. Mohammed Siraj (1/10), Mohammad Shami (3/18) operated in tandem with Hardik Pandya (2/16) chipping in. New Zealand were down to 15/5 in no time and then got wrapped up in 108. India cruised through the entire chase with Rohit Sharma scoring a 50-ball 51, allowing no hiccups during the chase. Shubman Gill (40) stood through and took India to another clinical victory by 8 wickets. IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2023: Mohammed Shami and Other Bowlers Shine, New Zealand Bundle Out for 108 Runs.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Result Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)