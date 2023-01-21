New Zealand were bundled out for just 108 runs in the second ODI at Raipur against India. Mohammed Shami picked three wickets as he struck up front while Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar picked two wickets each. Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav picked one wicket each. Glenn Philips was the top scorer for New Zealand with 36 runs.

2ND ODI. WICKET! 34.3: Blair Tickner 2(7) lbw Kuldeep Yadav, New Zealand 108 all out https://t.co/tdhWDoSwrZ #INDvNZ @mastercardindia — BCCI (@BCCI) January 21, 2023

