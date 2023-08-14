India took the stage alongside West Indies in the final game of the five-match T20I series on Sunday, August 14 in Lauderhill. Hardik Pandya & Co. were not at their best and the hosts registered a clinical win by eight wickets to win the series. This is the first time that the Men in Blue have lost a five-match T20I series. West Indies Make History, Beat India for the First Time in T20I Series Since 2017

India Loses a Five-Match T20I Series for First Time in History

India has lost a five-match T20I series for the first time in their history. pic.twitter.com/rSiCcfUAyn — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 13, 2023

