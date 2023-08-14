Historic moment for West Indies as they win a bilateral series consisting of three matches at least against India after 17 years. They beat the visitors by eight wickets in the fifth and final T20I and clinch the series 3-2. This is their first T20I series victory against India since 2017 and first T20I series victory in a series containing five matches at least. India lost three T20i matches in a series first time in their history.

West Indies Defeat India for the First Time in T20I Series Since 2017

West Indies beat India 3-2. This is the first time West Indies have defeated India in a bilateral T20I series since 2017. India had won the previous 5 T20I series between the 2 teams.#WIvIND #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) August 13, 2023

India Lost Three Matches For First Time

India lost 3 matches in a bilateral T20i series for the first time in history. As Hardik Pandya said "it's okay to be unique"#CricketTwitter | #WIvIND | #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/7jal8qpGUa — CricWatcher (@CricWatcher11) August 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)