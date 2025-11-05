In a recent video on the internet, the Indian cricket team sensation Prithvi Shaw was seen interacting with the crowd while fielding as the spectators tried to call him, and kept chanting. The light moment was captured from the Hutatma Anant Kanhere Maidan in Nashik, Maharashtra, where Prithvi Shaw was fielding near the boundary rope against the Saurashtra cricket team in Ranji Trophy 2025-26. Some spectators were demanding autograph from the Maharashtra batter. One from the crowd can be heard advising him to focus on the match, while some even asked him about his participation in the IPL. One of them can be heard saying to Shaw that he wants the player to see in "India". Prithvi Shaw gave a witty reply saying "India meh to hai" (I am in India). Prithvi Shaw Smashes Second-Fastest Double Century in Ranji Trophy History, Star India Batter Achieves Feat During Maharashtra vs Chandigarh Match.

Prithvi Shaw Interacts As Crowd in Nashik Cheers:

The craze for Prithvi Shaw at Nashik ranji trophy 🔥 -People are asking for autograph -One guy told him to focus on match😭 - while some ask him is he there in IPL - A guy told him fielding set hai bhaiya aapki 😭🙏 pic.twitter.com/oWDanpjLLd — Venky Mama (@venkymama100) November 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)