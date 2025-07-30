The Junior Selection Committee of BCCI has announced the India U19 cricket team squad for the upcoming Australia tour in September. The India U19 is set to play three one-day games and two multi-day matches against Australia's U19 cricket team. The one-day matches will be held from September 21 to September 26. The two multi-day games will be played from September 30 to October 10. Rising sensation Ayush Mhatre, who led the India U19 cricket team during the 2025 England tour, will continue to lead the side during the Australian tour. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Harvansh Singh (WK), R. S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, and Naman Pushpak are among some key players added to the 17-member squad. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Scores Sensational 52-Ball Century During IND U19 vs ENG U19 4th ODI 2025, Breaks Record Of Fastest Hundred and Most Sixes in Youth ODI Cricket.

India U19 Squad for Australia Tour 2025 Announced

