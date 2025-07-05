Vaibhav Suryavanshi keeps dominating age group cricket as he scores a sensational century in the ongoing India U19 vs England U19 fourth youth ODI at the New Road, Worcester. Suryavanshi started slow but picked up soon and smashed a 52-ball hundred. This is the fastest-known century in youth cricket history and he also smashed the record of most sixes in youth cricket. Suryavanshi now has 39 sixes in 9 games. The second in the list is now Unmukt Chand, who hit 38 sixes in 21 games. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Scores Second-Fastest Fifty in Youth ODIs by Indian, Achieves Feat During IND U-19 vs ENG U-19 3rd ODI 2025.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Scores Sensational 52-Ball Century

🚨 Teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi hits a sublime 52-ball hundred at Visit Worcestershire New Road and ends out on 143 from 73 deliveries, with 23 boundaries 🤯🇮🇳 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/xD3TWqEMnz — Worcestershire CCC (@WorcsCCC) July 5, 2025

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Records

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes Record for Most Sixes in U19 One-Days in Just 9 Innings🤯! ◉39 sixes in 9 innings: Suryavanshi ◎38 sixes in 21 innings: Unmukt Chand A six hitting machine in the making. https://t.co/sKnT30LIYL pic.twitter.com/VpiDURYu6K — Varun Giri (@Varungiri0) July 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)