James Rew scored a fighting half-century against India in a high-pressure ICC U19 World Cup 2022 final against India on Saturday, February 5. The left-hander struck 50 off 79 balls and scored all the runs under pressure when wickets kept falling at the other end. His knock has kept England's hopes alive in this match.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)