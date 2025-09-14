The India national cricket team are facing arch-rivals Pakistan national cricket team in the sixth match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 tournament on Sunday. The thrilling encounter between India and Pakistan is being held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Both countries are coming into this contest after registering a dominating victory in their Asia Cup 2025 opener. Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has won the toss and he has decided to bat first. During the toss, both captains stated that they are playing with the same playing XI. Sunil Gavaskar Opens Up on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match Controversy, Former Indian Cricket Legend Says 'Whatever Decision Government Takes, Players and BCCI Have To Follow' (Watch Video).

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Toss Report

