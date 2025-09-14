The former India national cricket team legend Sunil Gavaskar opened up on the issue of India playing the Pakistan national cricket team in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, despite the resentment of the people, with many opposing the decision to play following the tragic Pahalgam Terrorist Attack of April 22 and its aftermath. Talking on air with the media outlet India Today, Sunil Gavaskar stated that the players and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are just following the orders of the Government of India on the decision to play against Pakistan. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Manoj Tiwary Calls for Boycott of India-Pakistan Clash, Says ‘Central Government Had It in Their Hands To Stop This Match’ (Watch Video).

Speaking with sports anchor Vikrant Gupta, Sunil Gavaskar said on being asked on the issue of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match being played amid all controversies, “Well, at the end of the day, it’s the government that makes the call. Whatever decision the government takes, the players and the BCCI have to follow, and that’s exactly what has happened. It doesn’t matter what we personally think; ultimately, it’s the government’s decision, and that’s what is being implemented in this instance”. Sunil Gavaskar made it clear through the statement that the Indian Government has taken the call that the Men in Blue will play India vs Pakistan matches in multi-nation tournaments, and not bi-laterals. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Unmukt Chand Backs India Ahead of Pakistan Clash (Watch Video).

Sunil Gavaskar on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match Controversy

BREAKING : Sunil Gavaskar has exposed the hypocrisy of BJP govt on #INDvsPAK "This decision is made by the govt of India which is followed by cricketers and BCCI, they can't do anything about it" This man has a stronger spine than godi journalists. 100% courage 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/rPakDvzOlS — Amock_ (@Amockx2022) September 14, 2025

The India national cricket team are locking horns with the Pakistan national cricket team in their second Group A match of the Asia Cup 2025. The IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 T20I match is scheduled to be played on Sunday, September 14, starting at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium. The match is being opposed by many, following the deadly Pahalgam Terrorist Attack of April 22, 2025, which took away the lives of 26 innocent civilians. Following the attack, there has been a rise in the hostile situation between the two neighbours, India and Pakistan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2025 04:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).