The India Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 match has officially been called off after the Indian players opted out of the clash amid the border tensions between the two nations. As a result, the Pakistan Champions have advanced to the final, as was announced by WCL 2025 in an official statement. The Yuvraj Singh-led India Champions side earlier had decided to opt out of their group stage match against Pakistan Champions as well, which led to both teams sharing a point each. The WCL 2025, in an official statement, said, "We respect the India Champions' decision to withdraw from the semi-finals and we equally respect the Pakistan Champions' readiness to compete. Taking all factors into consideration, the match between the India Champions and the Pakistan Champions has been called off." 'Mera Desh Mere Liye Sab Kuch Hai...' Shikhar Dhawan Shares Pic of Email Sent to WCL 2025 Organisers Boycotting IND vs PAK Match As High-Octane Match Called Off (See Post).

IND vs PAK WCL 2025 Semi-Final Called Off, Pakistan Champions Advance to Final

Semi - Finals Update ! pic.twitter.com/lTmh3j0sSP — World Championship Of Legends (@WclLeague) July 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)