Shikhar Dhawan shared a picture of the email he sent to the WCL 2025 (World Championship of Legends) organisers, informing them of his decision to boycott the India vs Pakistan match. The India Champions were set to take on the Pakistan Champions in WCL 2025, but prior to the match, several key Indian stars pulled out of the clash amid the political tension between the two nations. The IND vs PAK WCL 2025 match was later called off with the organisers apologising for 'hurting the feelings of many.' Shikhar Dhawan, taking to X, shared a picture of the email where he cited the 'current geopolitical and prevailing tensions' as the reason behind him boycotting the India vs Pakistan match. "Jo kadam 11 May ko liya, uspe aaj bhi waise hi khada hoon. Mera desh mere liye sab kuch hai, aur desh se badhkar kuch nahi hota," (I stand by the decision I took on May 11. My country is everything for me and nothing is better than the country). India vs Pakistan WCL 2025 Match Called Off After Indian Players Withdraw, Organisers Say ‘We Ended Up Hurting the Feelings of Many’.

Shikhar Dhawan Shares Pic of Email Boycotting IND vs PAK WCL 2025 Match

Jo kadam 11 May ko liya, uspe aaj bhi waise hi khada hoon. Mera desh mere liye sab kuch hai, aur desh se badhkar kuch nahi hota. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gLCwEXcrnR — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 19, 2025

