Rishabh Pant hit a fine fifty in the third ODI between India and West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. But his innings was cut short by Hayden Walsh, who dismissed the left-hander when he tried to cut a ball that was perilously close to the off-stump. He and Shreyas Iyer had rescued the team after India were reduced to 42/3 at one stage.

FIFTY for @RishabhPant17! 👌 👌 A fine effort with the bat from the #TeamIndia wicketkeeper as he brings up his 5⃣th ODI half-century. 👏 👏 #INDvWI @Paytm Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/9pGAfWtQZV pic.twitter.com/uQG1paVI4P — BCCI (@BCCI) February 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)