Indian bowlers were on fire as they bowled well in tandem to restrict Zimbabwe to only 189 runs in the 1st ODI at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday, August 18. Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar and Prasidh Krishna took three wickets apiece as the Men in Blue asserted their dominance, despite a late fightback from Brad Evans (33*) and Richard Ngarava (34). The duo added 70 runs off 65 deliveries to take Zimbabwe to a total of some respect.

Zimbabwe Bowled Out for 189:

