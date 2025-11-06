India came back from 0-1 down in the series after the second T20I and tok a 2-1 lead as they won the fourth T20I against Australia by a margin of 48 runs. Australia won the toss and put India to bat first. The conditions were challenging and India posted a competitive 167/8 on the board riding on Shubman Gill's 46. Chasing it, Australia started well but they lost their way in the middle overs with Axar Patel and Shivam Dube striking and taking two wickets each. It was then Varun Chakaravarthy and Washington Sundar, who cleaned up the tail and helped India secure a comprehensive victory by bowling out Australia for 119 runs. Australia can now only level the series if they win the last and final T20I. IND vs AUS 2025: Shane Watson Heaps Praise on Abhishek Sharma, Calls India’s Flamboyant and Fearless Opener’s Batting Treat To Watch.

India Defeat Australia By 48 Runs in 4th T20I 2025

