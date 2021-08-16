India won a memorable Test match at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Monday, beating hosts England by 151 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. From what looked like a pretty difficult outcome at the beginning of the final day, the Indian team fought back to bowl out the English side for just 120 runs with the bowlers led by Mohammed Siraj playing a key role in the victory.

'Bach payenge kya' to a win!

From At beginning of the day, “ bacha paayenge kya”,to registering this win at Lords, not many teams can turn around their fortunes in overseas Test Matches like we have done. Kamaal kar diya ladkon ne.. And as they say, Never ever ever ever underestimate the Indian’s #LordsTestpic.twitter.com/pLTz49AxUq — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 16, 2021

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly lauded the team spirit!

Fantastic win for india...what character and guts from the team ..each and every one ..such a pleasure to watch it from so close..@bcci @imVkohli @RaviShastriOfc @JayShah @ThakurArunS @ShuklaRajiv — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) August 16, 2021

'An enthralling performance'

This was indeed an enthralling performance. Congratulations #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 on the win, you guys were amazing! @BCCI #INDvENG — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 16, 2021

'So proud'

My India wins ❤️🇮🇳 Well done to all So proud ❤️@BCCI pic.twitter.com/wNlG1JxXTu — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 16, 2021

'Incredible victory'

Former Indian women's cricketer Anjum Chopra congratulated the team:

India was nowhere in the list of favourites yesterday. It seemed either a draw or an England win… Come day 5 #Lords; the day belonged to India bowlers. Batting, bowling India to victory. Well done team 🥳👏🏻👏🏻😎@BCCI #ENGvIND Superb #Test match win. — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) August 16, 2021

Michael Vaughan sent out a tweet as well!

Amazing game of Cricket .. India today showed why they are so much better than England .. The belief to Win was immense .. #ENGvsIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 16, 2021

'A top team effort'

What a test match!! 2 days on the bounce now!! #INDvENG Top team effort and well done to all the boys🤩🤩👌👌 — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 16, 2021

Harsha Bhogle was all praise for the fast bowlers:

What a win! If you had told me some years ago that fast bowlers would win games like these, I wouldn't have believed you. What a quartet — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 16, 2021

BCCI secretary Jay Shah too joined in to celebrate this win:

Teamwork, spirit, character and intent. It has taken all that and much more behind this very special win at @HomeOfCricket. What an outstanding effort to pull off a win in the final hour after 5 days of riveting cricket. @Jaspritbumrah93 @mdsirajofficial @MdShami11 @klrahul11 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 16, 2021

Stuart Broad, who was injured ahead of this match, wrote:

Astonishingly Superb Test Match Cricket. Congratulations India. Always special winning at Lords. 0-1, 3 Test Matches to go. We’re in for a very competitive Series us fans!! — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 16, 2021

