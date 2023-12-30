Australia secure an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against India as they defeat the hosts by 3 runs in the 2nd ODI. Australia Women batted first in the game and riding on the half-centuries of Phoebe Litchfield and Ellysse Perry, reached a score of 258/8. Chasing it, India women got a good start from Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh who was promoted up the order but there was mini collapse following it and Deepti Sharma struggled later to catch up with the asking rate. Annabel Sutherland shined with the ball and made sure the hosts stop well before the finishing line. Harleen Deol Replaces Injured Sneh Rana As Concussion Substitute in IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2023.

Australia Women Secure 3-Run Victory Over India in 2nd ODI

A sublime display from Annabel Sutherland at the death leads Australia to a comeback victory and an ODI series win in Mumbai! Scorecard: https://t.co/zqks1rkMuE #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/uzeTtH2xUA — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 30, 2023

