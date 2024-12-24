The India women's national cricket team smashed their joint-highest total in One Day Internationals. The Women in Blue achieved this historical feat during the second ODI against the West Indies women's national cricket team on December 24 in Vadodara. Batting first, the Indian women hammered 358/5 in 50 overs after Harleen Deol played a fantastic knock of 115 runs. Smriti Mandhana (53), Pratika Rawal (76), and Jemimah Rodrigues (52) made respective half-centuries. This was the second time the India women's cricket team scored more than 350 runs in ODI format. Their highest total came up against the Ireland women's national cricket team in May 2017 in Potchefstroom. The Women in Blue made 358/2 after Deepti Sharma scored 188 runs. India won the one-sided affair by 249 runs. Harleen Deol Century Moment Video: Watch Indian Women's Cricketer Achieve Her Maiden One-Day International Hundred During IND-W vs WI-W 2nd ODI 2024.

India Women's Cricket Team Records Joint-Highest Score in ODIs

Innings Break!#TeamIndia post a mammoth total of 358/5 in their innings with some top notch batting display 🔥 Over to our bowlers 👊 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/u2CL80qolK#TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/7w3TgUHaQS — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)