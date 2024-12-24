Harleen Deol got her chance to bat in top order of the India Women's national cricket team during the ongoing ODI series against West Indies Women. Harleen, who has been deemed as a promising cricketer and a good fielder for a long time now, finally got her opportunity to shine with the bat and she did take it with both hands by scoring her maiden ODI century during the 2nd ODI with West Indies. Harleen achieved the hundred in style by hitting a boundary. Harleen Deol Scores Maiden One-Day International Century, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs WI-W 2nd ODI 2024.

Harleen Deol Century Moment Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)