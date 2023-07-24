India is currently playing against West Indies in Port of Spain in the 2nd Test of the two-match series which is also part of the World Test Championship. After West Indies put up a resilient display in the Day 2 and Day 3 with the bat, India needed to step on the accelerator and Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal came out with intent taking on the Carribean bowling attack. Due to the blistering start given by them, India raced to the 100 in just 12.2 Overs and achieved the feat of fastest recorded 100 for any team in Test cricket. Rohit Sharma Becomes Batsman With Double Digit Scores in Most Consecutive Test Innings, Achieves Feat in IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023.

Indian Cricket Team Registers Fastest 100 By A Team in Tests

India reach 100 in just 12.2 overs - the fastest recorded 100 for any team in Test cricket.#WIvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) July 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)