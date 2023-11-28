Indian cricketer Mukesh Kumar took a leave from the IND vs AUS 3rd T20I which was approved by BCCI as he attended his wedding ceremony at Gorakhpur. In a video surfaced on social media, Mukesh was spotted dancing in Bhojpuri Song 'Lolipop Lagelu' with bride Divya Singh during his wedding ceremony. Fans loved his dance in the popular song and made the video viral on social media. Mukesh Kumar Granted Leave From Team India Squad For His Wedding, Deepak Chahar Added As Cover For Remainder of the IND vs AUS T20I Series.

Indian Cricketer Mukesh Kumar and Wife Divya Singh Dances On Bhojpuri Song

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)