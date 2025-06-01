Virat Kohli has recently announced his retirement from Test cricket. His retirement came months ahead of a big five-match Test series between India and England. India A planned to have a good preparation before the series by playing an unofficial Test series with England Lions. During the India A vs England Lions first unofficial Test, India bowler Mukesh Kumar was spotted wearing the No 18 jersey which Virat Kohli used to wear. Fans were surprised and the picture went viral on social media. AB de Villiers Reacts to Virat Kohli’s Decision To Retire From Test Cricket, Says ‘He Followed His Heart'.

Mukesh Kumar Spotted Wearing Virat Kohli's No 18 Jersey

3rd day has started but still Mukesh Kumar is wearing the No.18 jersey pic.twitter.com/UdRhhKDokl — Sports syncs (@moiz_sports) June 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)