The 31-year-old India national cricket team and Delhi Capitals pace bowler Mukesh Kumar and his wife Divya Singh have together been blessed with a baby boy. Born in Bihar, the Bengal cricket team fast bowler shared the news on his official Instagram account with the caption "A new chapter begins… with the tiniest heartbeat", celebrating the feeling of having his first child. Mukesh Kumar and his wife Divya Singh had married in November 2023. Mukesh Kumar posted pictures of him holding hands with his new born baby boy, and wife. ICC Introduces New Rule of DRS Protocols and Stop Clock in WTC 2025–2027 Cycle.

Mukesh Kumar With Newborn Child:

