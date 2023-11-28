Indian Cricket Team pacer Mukesh Kumar, who impressed with his pinpoint yorkers in the ongoing IND vs AUS T20I series, was granted leave by BCCI for the 3rd T20I to attend his wedding ceremonies. Deepak Chahar, who was playing in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 has been added as cover in the squad for the remainder of the series. Mukesh will join the squad ahead of the 4th T20I in Raipur. 'Silence….' Jasprit Bumrah's Cryptic Instagram Story Goes Viral, Unfollows Mumbai Indians.

Mukesh Kumar Granted Leave From Team India Squad For His Wedding

Update: Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar made a request to BCCI to be released from India’s squad ahead of the third T20I against Australia in Guwahati. Mukesh is getting married and has been granted leave for the duration of his wedding festivities. He will join the squad ahead of the… — BCCI (@BCCI) November 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)