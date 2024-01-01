Indian-origin cricketer Nikhil Chaudhary celebrated like Shikhar Dhawan after he picked up his first wicket in the Big Bash League. The off-spinner, who was born in Delhi, pulled off an excellent caught and bowled dismissal to dismiss Sydney Thunder's Cameron Bancroft for 21 runs. After picking up the wicket, he hurled the ball in the air and went on to slap his thigh, as Dhawan does after taking a catch. The video of his celebration has gone viral. Mujeeb Ur Rahman Left Out of Melbourne Renegades' Squad To Face Melbourne Stars in BBL 2023–24 After Afghanistan Cricket Board’s NOC Sanctions Come Into Effect.

Watch Video:

First BBL wicket for Nikhil Chaudhary 🙌 You've got to admire the celebration too! #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/PeD4cTiKYY — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 1, 2024

