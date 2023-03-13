A last ball-thriller in the 1st Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka saw Kane Williamson snatching away win from the jaws of draw. With 257 needed from 53 overs in the final combined session, New Zealand looked like cruising at one stage with Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell at the crease. But Sri Lanka fought back hard, picking up a bunch of wickets and things got too close at one stage. With 1 run needed from the last delivery, Kane Williamson dashed down the pitch and fought a race against the ball. Finally succeeding in putting the bat over the line. India Qualifies for WTC Final As New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka in 1st Test 2023, To Meet Australia in Summit Clash.

Kane Williamson Takes A Tight Single Off Last Ball

