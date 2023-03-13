With the India vs Australia 4th and final Test moves towards a stalemate, Indian cricket fans were worried for the last few days about the qualification scenario of India in the WTC Final. New Zealand has put all that to bed as they defeated Sri Lanka in the first Test by completing a stunning chase on the final day. Sri Lanka were ahead in the game till the 4th Day and with rain interrupting in the first session, New Zealand needed 257 runs to win in 53 overs. Despite some initial hiccups, Kane Williamson used a dropped catch to his advantage along with Daryll Mitchell and the duo showed counter-attacking intent to approach the chase and took them over the finishing line. Sri Lanka came back in the game late and a flurry of back-to-back New Zealand wickets made the game a thriller. Although New Zealand managed to take a single of the last ball in the Test match and also helped India to qualify for the World Test Championship final.

India Qualifies for WTC Final

A win off the last ball in Christchurch. Kane Williamson (121*) sees the team home at Hagley Oval. Catch up on the scores | https://t.co/8l62KZ2FPr. #NZvSL pic.twitter.com/Fx2s5nRyfG — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 13, 2023

