As head coach Mahela Jayawardene has completed his quarantine in Abu Dhabi, he began grooming the Mumbai Indians' players for the second leg of IPL 2021. In a video posted by the franchise, he was spotted instructing the boys and discussing the preparation plan for the team ahead of the remaining matches in the UAE. The 'Mastermind' for the team has a plan structured accordingly and it'll be interesting to watch how the team responds to his master plan.

Check Out Mahela Jayawardene's Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)