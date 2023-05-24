Nehal Wadhera was named as the Impact Player for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 Eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday, May 24. The uncapped batter replaced the dangerous Suryakumar Yadav who played an aggressive cameo of 33 off 20 balls. With Cameron Green scoring 41, Wadhera smashing 23, and SKY scoring 33, Mumbai reached a defendable total of 182. 'Chris Jordan at Number 7?' Fans Think Mumbai Indians Submitted Wrong Team Sheet After Opting to Bat First in IPL 2023 Eliminator vs LSG.

Nehal Wadhera Introduced As Impact Sub

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)