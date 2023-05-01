There has been a lot of talk about Rohit Sharma's dismissal in the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match on Sunday, April 30, with many claiming that the bails were actually knocked down by Sanju Samson's gloves. However, the IPL has cleared the confusion surrounding the dismissal. In a multi-angle video shared on social media, it can be seen that Samson's gloves were quite some distance away from the stumps and that the ball brushed the bails as it went past. Hence, it was a legitimate dismissal. Rohit Sharma Real Age! Mumbai Indians Captain Jokes About his Birthday With Harsha Bhogle Post MI vs RR IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Watch IPL's multi-angle video of Rohit Sharma's Dismissal

