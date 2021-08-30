As the teams and the players are getting into the groove for the second leg of IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians shared a picture of Rahul Chahar working out to gear up for the remaining matches to be played in the UAE. The player looked pretty much engrossed in his training and the franchise echoed his energy by captioning the post 'give it all while training'. Mumbai Indians will begin their campaign on September 19 against Chennai Super Kings at Dubai International Stadium.

Take a Look at Rahul Chahar's Workout Picture:

