The Chahar and CSK bond shall continue at Chepauk, with the Chennai Super Kings buying spinner Rahul Chahar for INR 5.20 crore at the ongoing IPL 2026 Auction. Deepak Chahar left quite a mark at Chepauk, with cousin brother Rahul looking to carry forward the legacy with CSK. The leg-spinner has played 79 IPL matches, claiming 75 wickets, while overall in T20s, the 26-year-old has picked 142 scalps, including one five-wicket haul. Rahul has already won as many two IPL titles with the Mumbai Indians, lifting trophies in 2019 and 2020. CSK Squad For IPL 2026: Sarfaraz Khan Sold to Chennai Super Kings For INR 75 Lakh At Indian Premier League Auction.

Rahul Chahar Joins CSK

Rahul Chahar is SOLD to @ChennaiIPL for INR 5.20 Cr#TATAIPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2025

