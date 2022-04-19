Delhi Capitals' match against Punjab Kings in IPL 2022 is likely to be played in Mumbai instead of Pune, according to an ESPNCricinfo report. The Delhi Capitals camp has been hit by COVID with various members including support staff being infected. Their all-rounder, Mitchell Marsh has been hospitalised after testing positive for the virus. The Delhi players will have to return positive COVID-19 test results on Wednesday morning if the game is to go on ahead as planned. If not, then it would be rescheduled.

In case the match cannot take place as scheduled on April 20, it will be rescheduled #IPL2022 https://t.co/IOiJNee8k2 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) April 19, 2022

