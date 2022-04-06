Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed were the two architects of RCB's win against Rajasthan Royals. Dinesh Karthik scored 44*(23) and Shahbaz 45(26). After early wicket losses, these two batters took responsibility and grabbed winning points for RCB with a match winning partnership. After the match skipper Faf du Plessis praised Karthik's strong character and Shahbaz's hitting capability in difficult situations.

