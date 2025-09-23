Ahead of Hong Kong Sixes 2025, the organisers have announced the newest member of Team India, with former Indian national cricket team wicket-keeper batter and RCB star Dinesh Karthik joining the squad. Furthermore, Karthik has been named as captain of Team India for the global cricket competition, which will take place between November 7 and November 9. In the last edition in 2024, former wicket-keeper batter Robin Uthappa led Team India, where the Men in Blue finished rock-bottom at 12th position. Sri Lanka are the defending champion of the Hong Kong Sixes. Ravi Ashwin to Be Part of Team India for the Hong Kong Sixes 2025; Star Indian Cricketer Set to Feature in First Cricket Competition Following Retirement

Dinesh Karthik To Lead India

We are proud to welcome Dinesh Karthik as the Captain of Team India for the Hong Kong Sixes 2025. With his vast international experience, sharp leadership skills, and explosive batting, Dinesh will bring both inspiration and intensity to the tournament. His appointment reflects… pic.twitter.com/XlfTnOPsM3 — Cricket Hong Kong, China (@CricketHK) September 23, 2025

