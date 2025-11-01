The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women's national cricket team are just one win away from creating history in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 tournament. The Women in Blue will face the South Africa women's national cricket team in the summit clash on November 2 in Navi Mumbai. Previously, India Women reached two ICC Women's World Cup finals - 2005 and 2017 - finishing runners up on both occassion. Ahead of the IND-W vs SA-W final, former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik revealed a special 'DK' shirt given by the ICC. Karthik shared a video on his social media where he revealed his special shirt, which he will wear during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final on Sunday. The former cricketer also extended his wishes to the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Women in Blue. Gautam Gambhir, Jasprit Bumrah and Other Indian Men's Cricketers Share Special Message for Harmanpreet Kaur’s India Women Ahead IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Dinesh Karthik Reveals Special 'DK' Shirt

The superstition must go on 🤞🤞🤞 - Men’s t20 World Cup final ✅ - ⁠Men’s Champions trophy final ✅ - ⁠Men’s Asia cup final ✅ This time for the girls. History beckons. I’ll be there. One final push pic.twitter.com/Ij19OxplcQ — DK (@DineshKarthik) November 1, 2025

