The Indian Premier League 2022 is set to have a new format that would see the 10 teams divided into groups of five each. A total of 70 league matches would be played in the competition with four playoff fixtures. Also, the competition would be held across four venues.

See IPL's Official Tweet:

🚨 NEWS: Key decisions taken in IPL Governing Council meeting regarding #TATAIPL 2022 Season. Tournament to commence on March 26, 2022. Final on May 29, 2022. 7⃣0⃣ league matches to be played across 4⃣ venues in Mumbai & Pune. Playoff venues to be decided later. Details 🔽 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 25, 2022

Here’s How the Whole Group Format Would Work Out in the New Season:

The complete group theory for IPL 2022: pic.twitter.com/8Tnv5U05kq — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 25, 2022

IPL 74-match format... Each team will play twice with the teams in their group and with the team in the same row in the second group. With the rest of the teams in the second group they will play only once during the season. + https://t.co/kgXRusmON2 — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) February 25, 2022

For Example: In Group A, MI will play 2 matches each against KKR, RR, DC, LSG. MI will also play 2 matches against CSK and 1 match each against other teams in Group B. + — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) February 25, 2022

Similarly, in Group B, RCB will play 2 matches against CSK, SRH, PBKS and GT. RCB will also play 2 matches against RR and 1 match each against other teams in Group A. ## — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) February 25, 2022

Check Out How Teams Would Line Up Against Each Other in IPL 2022:

IPL 2022 matches for teams: MI: Twice - KKR, RR, DC, LSG, CSK. Once - SRH, RCB, PBKS, GT. CSK: Twice - SRH, RCB, PBKS, GT, MI. Once - KKR, RR, DC, LSG. RCB: Twice - CSK, SRH, PBKS, GT, RR. Once - MI, KKR, DC, LSG. KKR: Twice - MI, RR, DC, LSG, SRH. Once - CSK, RCB, PBKS, GT. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 25, 2022

GT: Twice - LSG, PBKS, RCB, SRH, CSK. Once - DC, RR, KKR, MI. PBKS: Twice - DC, GT, RCB, SRH, CSK. Once - LSG, RR, KKR, MI — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 25, 2022

