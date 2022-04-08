Liam Livingstone continued his rich form and late strikes from Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh helped Punjab Kings post 189/9 against Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium on April 8, Friday. Livingstone scored 64 off just 27 balls, his second consecutive fifty in this year's IPL. Rashid Khan (3/22) and debutant Darshan Nalkande (2/37) were Gujarat's best bowlers. Rahul Chahar's 22* off 14 balls and Arshdeep Singh's 10* off 5 deliveries helped Punjab Kings post a daunting total on board.

