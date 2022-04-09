Moeen Ali struck 48 runs off 33 deliveries, skipper Ravindra Jadeja added 23 in 15 balls as Chennai Super Kings managed to score 154/7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday. For Hyderabad, Washington Sundar and T Natarajan got two wickets each with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram taking one apiece.

1️⃣5️⃣5️⃣ is the target for the #Risers. Over to the batsmen now to get us the two points! #CSKvSRH #OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise #TATAIPL — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 9, 2022

