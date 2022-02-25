The Indian Premier League 2022 is set to have a new format, according to reports from BCCI. The new format would have the 10 teams compete with each other in 14 league games. A day ago, it was confirmed that the tournament would start on March 26. For the record, this format was earlier used in 2011.

See IPL's Tweet:

🚨 NEWS: Key decisions taken in IPL Governing Council meeting regarding #TATAIPL 2022 Season. Tournament to commence on March 26, 2022. Final on May 29, 2022. 7⃣0⃣ league matches to be played across 4⃣ venues in Mumbai & Pune. Playoff venues to be decided later. Details 🔽 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 25, 2022

See the Format Here:

Official from @BCCI: The 10 teams will play a total of 14 league matches (7 home matches, 7 away matches) totalling to 70 league matches, followed by the 4 playoff matches. Each team will play 5 teams twice and the remaining 4 teams only once (2 only home, 2 only away)#IPL2022 — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) February 25, 2022

Also, the IPL, which is a 10-team competition from this year on, would be divided into two groups.

All teams will play: 4 matches each at Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium. 3 matches each at Brabourne Stadium (CCI) and MCA International Stadium, Pune.#IPL2022 — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) February 25, 2022

Here's How the Teams Are Grouped:

The 10 IPL teams will be divided into two groups for a total of 74 matches in the 2022 edition that will also include the playoffs and final. Here are the two groups (ranked according to the number of titles they've won) pic.twitter.com/olEPPQxSqR — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) February 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)