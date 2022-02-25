The Indian Premier League 2022 is set to have a new format, according to reports from BCCI. The new format would have the 10 teams compete with each other in 14 league games. A day ago, it was confirmed that the tournament would start on March 26. For the record, this format was earlier used in 2011.

See IPL's Tweet:

 

See the Format Here:

Also, the IPL, which is a 10-team competition from this year on, would be divided into two groups.

Here's How the Teams Are Grouped:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)