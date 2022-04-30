MS Dhoni will takeover the CSK captaincy back from Ravidbra Jadeja for the remainder of IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings confirmed in a recent statement. Ravindra Jadeja wanted to focus on his game and had asked the former Indian international to reclaim his old role with the franchise.

Jadeja to handover CSK captaincy back to MS Dhoni:Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game & has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest & to allow Jadeja to focus on his game. — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 30, 2022

