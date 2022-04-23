Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday, April 23. Their pacers set up the win by dismissing RCB for just 68 runs with T Natarajan and Marco Jansen claiming three wickets each. Abhishek Sharma scored 47 runs to take his side home in just eight overs.

