The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans got postponed to Monday, May 29, after rain washed out Sunday's play at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Now, in a big piece of news, IPL has released important information for fans who want to re-attend the summit clash. According to IPL's latest statement, fans can enter the stadium if they have their physical ticket (even if it is torn) with all important details intact. However, fans cannot enter with just online tickets and with physical tickets that have incomplete details. Funny Memes on Rain Postponing CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final to Reserve Day Go Viral, Check Out Most Hilarious Ones!

IPL 2023 Final Tickets Details for Re-Attending CSK vs GT Summit Clash

Ready to re-attend the #TATAIPL 2023 #Final today? Here's everything you need to know about your Physical tickets 🎟️ Note - There will be no entry without physical tickets pic.twitter.com/B1ondsXvgP — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2023

