Nitish Rana gifted a Kolkata Knight Riders jersey to Gautam Gambhir after the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2023 on Saturday, May 20. Kolkata Knight Riders shared a throwback picture of Rana with Gambhir, along with the one where their captain presented the jersey to the Lucknow Super Giants mentor. Gambhir holds an important part of KKR's history, leading the franchise to both their titles in 2012 and 2014. Kolkata Crowd Teases Gautam Gambhir With 'Kohli, Kohli' Chants During KKR vs LSG IPL 2023 Match, Lucknow Super Giants Mentor Reacts With A Smile (Watch Video).

Nitish Rana Gifts KKR Jersey to Gautam Gambhir

