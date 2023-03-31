IPL has returned home after three long years. Although it was hosted last time in India, the home-way format didn't exist. Now as fans can enjoy watching their teams at their home venues, the opening ceremony also returns with the IPL 2023 and the blockbuster cricketing action. The last time, we witnessed an opening ceremony for IPL was back in 2018. First, a tribute to the martyrs of the Pulwama Attack and the Covid-19 restriction has forced BCCI has arrange an opening ceremony for the IPL after five years. According to the recently released list by IPL, actresses Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandaana will rock the stage. Additionally, famous Bollywood singer Arijit Singh has been confirmed to perform in the event. Stay tuned for the updates from the Curtain Raiser event of the mega T20 league.

Arijit Singh Sets Stage On Fire in IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony

Arijit Singh Performs 'Channa Mereya' in IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony

Arijit Singh Performs 'Kesariya' in IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony

Arijit Singh Performance Video in IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony

#IPL2023OpeningCeremony IPL opening ceremony and 1st performance by Arijit Singh pic.twitter.com/IaWHjhm5I2 — Jaisi Jiski Soch (@Jaisi_JiskiSoch) March 31, 2023

Arijit Singh On Stage in IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony

Arijit Singh performance at IPL 2023 opening ceremony. pic.twitter.com/7Ip2ggGPpl — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 31, 2023

Mandira Bedi Kickstarts IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony

On board the #IPL buggy. 🛺 • A continuation from the WPL. The host for #IPL2023OpeningCeremony is Mandira Bedi pic.twitter.com/EdbgsVFLHx — Imperial Shield (@imperial_shield) March 31, 2023

Narendra Modi Stadium Ready For the IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony

Narendra Modi Stadium is ready for the opening ceremony of IPL 2023. pic.twitter.com/7X1533PuqV — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 31, 2023

Tamanna Bhatia and Rashmika Mandaana Preparing For the IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony

Lights 💡 Camera 📸 Action 🔜⏳@tamannaahspeaks & @iamRashmika are geared up for an exhilarating opening ceremony of #TATAIPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium 🏟️🎇 pic.twitter.com/wAiTBUqjG0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2023

Arijit Singh Preparing For the IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony

Arijit Singh in the buggy. pic.twitter.com/0Ji6989J5p — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)