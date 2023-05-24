Faf du Plessis continued his reign at the top of the list of highest run-scorers in IPL 2023 at the end of the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Qualifier 1 match. The RCB captain has 730 runs to his name but is just eight more than second-placed Shubman Gill, who will have the chance to surpass him when Gujarat Titans compete in Qualifier 2. The other batter apart from Gill who would be seen in action one more time this season, is Devon Conway, who has 625 runs and is fifth on the list. MS Dhoni Retirement: CSK Captain Drops Massive Hint on IPL Future After His Team Enters IPL 2023 Final With Win Over Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 (Watch Video).

IPL 2023 Orange Cap Holder is Faf du Plessis After Qualifier 1

#𝗕𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗢𝗳𝗞𝗚𝗙: Captain, leader, legend 🫡 Orange Cap holder in the league stage, Captain Faf, led from the front in his best #IPL season ever as a batter 🤌@faf1307 held the Orange cap for 34 days, that’s 65.38% of the League stage 🤯#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/aSZE1f294I — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBFansCluboff) May 23, 2023

