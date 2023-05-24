Fans always wait with bated breath whenever MS Dhoni gets a question about his future. On Tuesday, May 23, Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans to enter their 10th IPL final and booked a ticket to Ahmedabad. This was CSK's final match this season at Chepauk and when asked if the Chennai fans would see him return again next year, Dhoni replied, "There is 8-9 months to decide. The small auction would be around December, so why to take that headache right now? I have ample time to decide. I will be there for CSK whether it is the playing form or sitting somewhere outside." 'Start the Whistles!' Netizens Congratulate CSK After They Enter Record 10th IPL Final With Victory Over Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 Qualifier 1.

Watch MS Dhoni Speak About his IPL Future:

I'll always be there for CSK, where it's playing or something outside. - MS DHONI 💛@ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/riaB7fW7YX — TABREZ (@Tabrezvj) May 23, 2023

