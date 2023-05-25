Faf du Plessis still sits at the top of the run-scorers list in IPL 2023 after the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Eliminator match. The RCB captain has had a terrific season, where he scored 730 runs in 14 league stage matches. Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill is closing in on him with 722 runs so far, with at least one more opportunity left.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap Holder is Faf du Plessis

