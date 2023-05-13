A strong performance against MI with the ball made by Rashid Khan despite the carnage by Suryakumar Yadav as he picks 4 wickets for 30 runs in his spell and becomes the holder of the purple cap again. He now has 23 wickets, two more then his closes competitor Yuzvendra Chahal.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap Holder is Rashid Khan at The End of MI vs GT Match

Mumbai, Nightmare for Bowlers and Rashid Khan picked 4 wickets. Current Purple Cap holder - 23 wickets. pic.twitter.com/gtgWC2aoLB — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)