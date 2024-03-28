The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) shared a video of their fielding coach Jonty Rhodes making it to the training session on a motorbike. Jonty Rhodes was even seen flaunting his bike-riding style in the video. Jonty Rhodes was wearing a helmet and LSG training jersey while travelling on the motorcycle. Jonty Rhodes is known as one of the best fielders in cricket history. Suryakumar Yadav Reveals He Met Riyan Parag Few Weeks Back at NCA, Reacts As Rajasthan Royals Batsman Smashes Impressive Half-Century in RR vs DC IPL 2024.

Watch Video Here

Everyone else: travelling to training in the bus Meanwhile Jonty Rhodes 😎 pic.twitter.com/tzzzQhWP7W — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 28, 2024

